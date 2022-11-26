New Music Friday: Lainey Wilson’s Track “Smells Like Smoke” From “Yellowstone” is Now Available to Stream on All Platforms

After hearing “Smells Like Smoke” on the popular TV series Yellowstone, fans of both Lainey Wilson AND the series are thrilled to have this track on their favorite music streaming platform.

In case you missed it, Lainey announced back in June that she would be making her acting debut on season 5 of the critically-acclaimed series, which began airing new episodes on November 13th. She plays a character named Abby, a singer on the show who greatly resembles her overall style. After only 3 episodes, fans have already gathered that Wilson’s character seems to be a lot like her in real life.

The 2x CMA Award-winner has had her music featured on Yellowstone in the past, but this new character allows her to actually perform her songs, which is a big step for the country superstar. After airing on the most recent episode of Yellowstone, Wilson added “Smells Like Smoke” to her most recent album Bell Bottom Country, and we’ve been streaming it nonstop ever since.

We are so excited to see what other music Abby performs on Yellowstone season 5, because that means there will be even more hot new releases for Lainey Wilson fans to add to their playlists! We seriously can’t wait.

Aside from Wilson’s new song, there were several other releases that serve as a part of this week’s New Music Friday. Sam Hunt came out with “Start Nowhere,” Ross Copperman and Kate York with “You,” Vincent Mason with “Me and Tennessee,” Taylor Austin Dye with “Damage Control,” and Spencer Burns with “Thanks To You,” five new singles that country music fans are already raving about!

In addition to this, Randall King and Hayden Baker released new singles, as well. With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas right around the corner, it is clear that we will have both “Old Time Christmas” and “Santa Claus is Back in Town” on repeat until further notice!

With these soon-to-be hit songs considered, this week’s New Music Friday playlist also had some AMAZING album/EP releases, with our personal favorite being The KunTree by Taylor Ray Holbrook.

After going through ALL of this week's New Music Friday releases, we made list of our favorites below.

Lainey Wilson “Smells Like Smoke”

Ross Copperman & Kate York – “You”

Sam Hunt – “Start Nowhere”

Vincent Mason – “Me and Tennessee”

Taylor Austin Dye – “Damage Control”

Spencer Burns – “Thanks To You”

Randall King – “Old Time Christmas”

Hayden Baker – “Santa Claus is Back in Town”

Taylor Ray Holbrook – “Bout The South”

Adam Hood & Jason Eady – “Broke Not Broken”

Lathan Bryant – “Feathers”

Ryan Langdon – “Friends Don’t Let Friends”

Josh Setterfield – “Nothing Like Me”

Ashley Walls – “OUTGROW LOVE”

Curtis Grimes – “The Barn”

Dustin Herring – “Roll Tide”

Music Travel Love – “The One”

Five Roses – “To The Moon and Back (Stripped)”

Megan Mckenna – “Sweet Caroline”