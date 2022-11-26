Categories
News Journal archives Nov. 27


“Pages of history” features excerpts from The News Journal archives including the Wilmington Morning News, the Journal-Every Evening and the Evening Journal.

Nov. 28, 1925, Evening Journal

Train latest in deluxe service; 35 hours from N.Y. to Palm Beach

More convenience than ever before has been provided for winter travel between the North and South with the establishment of three deluxe trains between New York and Florida by the Seaboard Air Line Railway.

These new trains are known as the “Orange Blossom Specials,” and the first trip of one of these splendid Twentieth Century palaces on wheels was made last weekend. The train left New York last Saturday morning at 10 o’clock with 249 passengers on board….

At about the same time a similar special left West Palm Beach, Florida for the North….

Page 7 of the Evening Journal from Nov. 28, 1925.

The cars are finished in olive green with floral decorations. They are the last word in modern steel railroad car construction.

Fred Geissler, assistant passenger traffic manager, acted as host to the party of guests and passengers. He proved a delightful entertainer and was ever on the alert to direct little comforts to be done for the care of those in his charge….



