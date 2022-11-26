Norway allocates $15M for EU military mission in support of Ukraine

The Government of Norway allocates approximately NOK 150 million ($15.1 million) to the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

This is said in a statement published on the Norwegian government’s website, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine depends on support from other countries, not least to obtain sufficient weapons and material to stand up to Russian warfare. Norway has provided considerable support and will continue to contribute with donations of military material. It is important for Norwegian and European security that Russia does not win its war against Ukraine. Ukrainian forces are fighting an important battle for democracy and justice,” said Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

Norway aims to contribute by supporting the training mission’s operating budget with around NOK 150 million through the European Peace Facility (EPF).

In addition, Norway is financing parts of an Estonian donation of a field hospital to Ukraine, as well as donating five military ambulance buses.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 14, the Council of the European Union officially announced about launching the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) to continue supporting Ukraine against the ongoing Russian war of aggression.

EUMAM Ukraine has a non-executive mandate to provide individual, collective and specialized training to up to 15,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel over multiple locations in the territory of EU member states.

