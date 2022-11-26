November Freya Study Club Meeting – Butler County Times-Gazette

Deb Wheeler

Members of the Freya Study Club met at the Sundgren Realty Office on Friday, November 18, 2022. Hostesses were Kelsey Sundgren, Dana Brooks, and Jann Ziegler. The tables were beautifully decorated in a fall theme. Hostesses served a decadent pecan pie dessert, coffee, and water.

Marlene Rethman introduced Rachel Tipton who gave a very informative program on genealogy. She has taught classes for the Butler County Genealogical Society and has been doing her own research and assisting others for 20 years. Rachel shared numerous websites and gave tips and a page of instructions on how to get started if you are a “newbie”. She also mentioned several interesting facts she has learned about her own family tree. Freya members also shared some of their experience in researching their lineages.

After the program, President Paula Pepperd began the business meeting with the flag salute and club collect. Treasurer Jane Doornbos called roll and reported our current bank balance. She has given the club’s $300 donation to the GCI Turkey Drive and will soon write a check for the same amount to the Salvation Army for their Christmas campaign.

Secretary Deb Wheeler read the minutes from the October meeting. Barbara Dankert asked to add the fact that she won the door prize at that meeting—a lovely quilted table runner made by Paula Pepperd. The minutes were approved as corrected. There was no correspondence.

Committee reports followed. Our next meeting is the Christmas luncheon on December 16, 2022. Members are reminded to bring items to donate to the Butler Homeless Initiative. As there was no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

Members present not previously mentioned included Jennifer Callaway, Carolyn Connell, Lauren Davis, Robyn Dick, Jo Hess, Bobbie Jaax, Janice Jones, Cherrie Kehler, Cindy Koehler, Nancy King, Elaine Murphy, Janice Shaffer, LaDonna Snook, and Bernie Spradling.