Off-Site Parking For MCO Travelers Filling Up

Holiday travel is making a comeback at Orlando International this week. The busiest travel day for Thanksgiving week will be Saturday, according to airport officials.

What You Need To Know MCO parking was full the day before Thanksgiving

Over 9000 parking spots are at MCO

Off-Site parking lots urge travelers to reserve a space well before their flight

Parking lots on airport property are sold out the day before Thanksgiving.

Even some off-site parking lots are having a tough time either honoring reservations or finding space for cars needing to park for their travel.

Park, Bark, and Fly says on an average week they see about 1,100 cars. This week so far they have nearly 1,800.

They also say with the airport selling out for Thanksgiving, it will help show local travelers to plan and book their parking online to insure they have a spot come Christmas time. Leaders at Park, Bark, and Fly, which is an off-site lot, say they expect to see over 2,000 cars looking to park in the coming holiday weeks.

“Florida is growing, and growing,” Cory Yurgelonis, the manager of Park, Bark, & Fly, says. “Parking is getting more and more limited. When we first opened there were about seven parking lots, now there’s 13 and it’s still not just not enough for the community.”

Not only do some of the off-site parking lots like Bark, Park, and Fly offer advanced reservations, but when you do, you also lock in a better rate than Parking day of without one.