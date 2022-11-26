Oklahoma City Zoo to host sensory-friendly night at Safari Lights display

The Oklahoma City Zoo has a calendar full of holiday activities, and it is inviting everyone to celebrate. The zoo will host its sensory-friendly night Monday at the Safari Lights display. The event is designed for guests who can be sensitive or overstimulated when visiting the lights with large crowds and loud music. | MORE | Oklahoma City Zoo turns on safari Christmas lightsThe event will welcome smaller groups of people and will feature limited flashing lights, quieter music and designated quiet areas inside the zoo.Online reservations for those who would like to attend the event can be made on the zoo’s website. Tickets to walk through the lights are $15. Attendees can also drive through the display for $65, which includes four walking tickets.The event will be held on Nov. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Zoo has a calendar full of holiday activities, and it is inviting everyone to celebrate.

The zoo will host its sensory-friendly night Monday at the Safari Lights display. The event is designed for guests who can be sensitive or overstimulated when visiting the lights with large crowds and loud music.

| MORE | Oklahoma City Zoo turns on safari Christmas lights

The event will welcome smaller groups of people and will feature limited flashing lights, quieter music and designated quiet areas inside the zoo.

Online reservations for those who would like to attend the event can be made on the zoo’s website.

Tickets to walk through the lights are $15. Attendees can also drive through the display for $65, which includes four walking tickets.

The event will be held on Nov. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.