‘Old folk have no chance’ – Fury mounts over basic state pension

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s move to implement the state pension triple lock and give everyone a 10.1 percent increase from April has failed to quell pensioner frustration. Many feel unfairly treated and have been pouring out their hearts to Express.co.uk.

There are now two state pensions, and which one you receive will depend purely on the date you retired.

The new state pension was introduced for those retiring from April 6, 2016, and was designed to simplify the system.

It rolled basic state pension, State Second Pension (S2P) and state earnings-related pension scheme (Serps) entitlement into a single payment.

From April, it will pay £10,600.20 a year to those who made the maximum 35 years of National Insurance contributions.

The old state pension, paid to those who retired before April 6, 2016, will pay just £8,121.20, a staggering £2,479 a year less.

Those who built up entitlement to S2P and Serps during their working lifetimes will get more pension on top of that.

However, many do not have any additional state pension, and will receive a pittance as a result (although they may claim pension credit).