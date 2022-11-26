Open de Espana: Leona Maguire two shots off leader Morgane Metraux ahead of final round

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights from the third round of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana from the Ladies European Tour.

Highlights from the third round of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana from the Ladies European Tour.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire shot a three-under-par 70 on Saturday to sit two shots off the lead heading into the final day of the Open de Espana.

Maguire picked up four birdies, including three on the back nine, at the Alferini Golf Club on the Costa del Sol to end the day in a three-way tie for second place on 12 under.

Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux led the way on 14 under after a six-under-par 67.

Caroline Hedwall of Sweden and Spanish amateur Cayetana Fernandez were also on 12 under.

Leona Maguire is in a three-way tie behind leader Morgane Metraux

England’s Cara Gainer was three shots further back on nine under after a one-under-par 72 with compatriot Alice Hewson seven under.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

“It was pretty steady,” said the in-form Maguire of her round. “I didn’t really hole any putts. I left myself above the hole a lot, which made it quite tricky.

“I’m two shots back, I will just try and post a low round tomorrow and see what happens.

“I think you have to keep it tight through the first few holes and then there’s some chances on the back nine.

“Hopefully, I’ll get off to a little bit of a quick start tomorrow and then take advantage of the shorter holes on the back nine.”

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Metraux managed three birdies in the last four holes to lead after 54.

“My game has definitely been trending this year, through the whole year and to finish the season this well – we have one more day and we’ll see what happens,” she said.

“I’m really confident and to see my game in that sort of shape at the end of the season is really fun.”

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

Watch round four of the Open de Espana live on Sky Sports on Sunday. Coverage begins at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Mix with action then on Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm.