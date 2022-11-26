OVO urges Brits to make ‘essential’ boiler change to slash bills





OVO, a major UK energy supplier, has urged Britons to repair their boilers as a way to slash energy bills this winter. Hailing the move as an “essential money saver”, the company announced that it would expand its “cheapest on-demand boiler service” to include households across the UK. This comes as OVO, the UK’s third largest supplier found in a new survey that over two-thirds of Britons (68 percent) always put off maintenance work on their boiler. In the poll, 59 percent of households admitted that they have been meaning to get the chore done for over a year, while 46 percent have been putting it off for two years.

However, OVO, which also owns SSE, noted that “a regularly serviced boiler can reduce long-term expenses”, adding that such maintenance is also generally cheaper than costly one-off repairs and replacements. Another benefit to servicing your boiler is that it can use less energy to heat your home if running efficiently, and it is better equipped to withstand cold spells in winter. Research from the heating hub has found that a boiler that is 10 years old wastes about 15 to 20 percent of energy on running itself, while about a quarter of the energy is lost on boilers that are 20 years old. To incentivise more Britons to repair their boilers, OVO Energy has announced that it is expanding its new boiler service, which it has as the “cheapest on-demand boiler service across the UK”.

This service was first trialled in October 2022, with almost 2,000 participants, and offered households on-demand service so consumers can book easily and at a time that suits them. OVO noted that this scheme is “currently the cheapest on-demand service on the market at only £79, offering boiler services, gas safety certificates and heating repairs.” Following the success of the trial, OVO announced that it would expand the service to cover all of England, Scotland and Wales. The service, which will help households keep their boiler running efficiently this winter, is open to anyone, not just OVO customers, and can be booked in a matter of seconds via the website. READ MORE: New OVO Energy trial offers free smart boilers and cuts emissions 40%

OVO added that their “unique” scheme makes them the only supplier in the market that provides “a confirmed appointment for a boiler service or repair through a fully digital seamless and hassle-free experience with no back and forth.” Jason Howie, MD of Home Services, OVO said: “A healthy boiler is essential for effective heating and protecting households from cold spells this winter. “Our new on-demand service represents great value and an effective measure for all households – OVO customer or not – to benefit from a service that can extend their boiler’s life through an easy-to-use, digital service.” This comes as earlier this month, OVO announced a groundbreaking new trial that will see innovative Zero Emissions Boilers installed as part of UK Power Networks’ project Neat Heat, in the South East and East of England. DON’T MISS:

The project sees OVO, Distribution Network Operator UK Power Networks, and UK clean tech company Tepeo come together to provide real-world data on how Tepeo’s innovative new solution interacts with the electricity network. The ZEBs are a low-carbon alternative to a gas or oil boiler, providing the same heating service, but without the associated emissions. The boiler works like a battery to store heat efficiently, until needed, charging at the cheapest and greenest times of the day to help households cut down their usage and in turn, their energy bills. During the trial, which will last for 12 months from the point the customer signs up, participants could cut their carbon emissions by up to 40 percent year-on-year.







