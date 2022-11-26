Paramount Plus 1-Year Subscription For As Low As $25 For Black Friday

Paramount+ is available for 50% off right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning you can get a whole year’s worth of streaming for an incredibly reasonable price.

Typically an entire year of the ad-free Premium plan Paramount+ will set you back $99 for the whole 12 months, but with this latest promotion, it will only cost you $50. And if you think you can live with the ads, then you can opt for the lower-tier Essential plan instead, which is going for just $25 for the whole year. It sure sounds like a lot of bang for not much buck.

Make sure you get on this quick, as the Paramount+ Black Friday Deal ends November 27, where it will go back to its usual price. If you aren’t already a subscriber, you might not be familiar with some of the originals it has like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and of course the live-action adaptation of Halo.

To get the deal, you simply need to either sign up for an account, or sign in and follow the instructions.

If you’re unsure what the quality of the originals are like on the service, GameSpot’s Halo review gave the series an 8/10, saying “It stands on its own, away from the games, but it’s only stronger for it. Now you can have two completely different and well-imagined Halo experiences to immerse yourself in, which is a pretty great thing.”