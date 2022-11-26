NORTONVILLE — Patty Jean Wilson, 85, of Nortonville, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was born September 27, 1937, to the late Roy and Hallie (Mercer) Tyson of Graham. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville. She worked as a bookkeeper/accountant for a car dealership for many years before retirement. She had an interest in Kentucky studies, and she authored a book about her family’s history and genealogy titled “The Tysons of Muhlenberg County.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Wilson, Jr.; brothers, Glen (Sherry) Tyson and Joe (Beverly) Tyson; brother-in-law, James Browning; and niece, Sharon Tyson.

Survived by her siblings, Joyce Browning of Madisonville, Warren “Checo” (Annie) Tyson of Nortonville, and Phyllis Sowell of Madisonville; 10 nieces and nephews, Laurie Bruce, Tracy Tyson, Jamey Browning, Jeffrey Browning, Judith Hosseini, Jae Lynn Glore, Felecia Faith, Amanda Crick, Dewayne Sowell, and Crystal Brown; and several great-nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville, with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.