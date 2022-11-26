Pensioners urged to check they receive £600 Winter Fuel Payment

“Some of them are likely to be entitled to benefits that they don’t actually claim and that could make quite a difference to their standard of living overall, so if you think this may apply to you please do call the Age UK advice line free of charge on 0800 169 6565, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/money or contact your local Age UK for further information and advice.”

Britons who do not live in the UK may still be able to get the funds, if they moved to one of several eligible countries before January 1, 2021.

They must have been born before September 26, 1956, and have a sufficient link to the UK, such as having lived or worked in the country or having family there.

The eligible countries are: