Categories
Celebrities

People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did And It’s, Uhhh, Controversial


“Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn’t like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more.”

People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did And It's, Uhhh, Controversial

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: