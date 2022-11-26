Pet of Week: Cash – WBBJ TV

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Cash! He is one of our very own outlaws!

Cash’s story begins on an abandoned county road in rural Mississippi. He was found by one of our founders, along with his siblings.

They were covered in fleas, skin infections and full of worms.

Cash and his siblings are currently 5-months-old, fully vetted and looking for their fur-ever homes!

He is a sweet guy who loves to be on the couch, or taste testing treats.

He loves running with the big dogs in his house and talking to his foster parents about his day.

He is going to be a big boy! He and his siblings are close to 40lbs already.

Cash and his siblings are crate trained, and working hard on their house and leash trainings.

If you are interested in adopting one of the Outlaw gang, or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.