Categories
Pets

Pet Pals: Sweet, gentle Olivia just might steal your heart – KTVZ


Olivia is 1 1/2 years young and waiting for a new, loving lap and home at the Humane Society of Central Oregon, where adoption fees are again reduced 75% Saturday for featured animals in a ‘Black Furday’ event.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: