Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 358.75 ($4.24).

Several analysts have commented on PETS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.56) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

PETS stock opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.27) on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 493.60 ($5.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,151.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

