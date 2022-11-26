Police fatally shoot man during Markham home invasion investigation, SIU investigates | CBC News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after police shot two men in Markham, one fatally, during an investigation into a rash of recent home invasions in the area.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) tweeted about the shooting around 11:15 a.m., approximately four hours after it took place.

In a news release Friday afternoon, York Regional Police said officers were in the area of Eyer Drive — a largely residential area near Rodick Road and 16th Avenue — as part of an investigation into six recent home invasions.

Plainclothes officers in unmarked cars were investigating a white vehicle in the area when there was an “interaction” between the occupants of the vehicle and police, SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon told reporters.

One of the occupants was believed to be armed, she added, and two officers opened fire.

One man was pronounced dead on scene and a second was taken to hospital, where he is in stable condition.

That second man as well as another man and a woman are in custody, police say. All three are 26 years of age.

Police said it’s unclear what charges might be laid at this time.

A photo taken by a citizen in the area captured the takedown of one of the suspects Friday morning. (Name withheld)

Hudon says seven investigators and four forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Police have not said why they were undercover or why they started shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage is being asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Earlier this week, police said they believed the home invasions, which took place from between from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21, were connected.

In each case, the suspects — at least one of whom was armed — broke into homes between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and demanded cash, police said.

Police had advised residents to keep their doors locked, avoid keeping large amounts of cash or valuables at home and consider installing an alarm system.

Anyone with information on the home invasions is being asked to contact the York Regional Police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.1800222tips.com.