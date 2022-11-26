Princess Charlotte to be honoured with new title in tribute to Queen





King Charles has not yet made his younger brother Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh, and instead, it has emerged that the title will be passed on to Princess Charlotte in order to keep the title in the direct line of succession. This new revelation has been reported by sources to the Mail Online.

The source said: “Discussions are underway, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte. “It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession.” As the second child to Prince William, Princess Charlotte is the third in the line of succession after her older brother, Prince George. Princess Charlotte’s line in the succession is unique as the laws of royal inheritance changed when Kate Middleton was expecting her first child in order to allow women to hold the same primogeniture rights as men in the royal family.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Charlotte’s position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the Royal Family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother. “So it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children.” it was thought that the Countess of Wessex would be honoured with the title Duchess of Edinburgh if Prince Edward became the Duke of Edinburgh, inheriting the title from his late father. The title of Duchess of Edinburgh has not been used since Queen Elizabeth II acceded the throne in 1952, she had held the Duchess title since 1947. Upon the death of his mother, King Charles III inherited his father’s title but upon becoming King the title is now open to be given to one of his brothers which is the King’s decision. However, it was previously reported that Prince Philip had expressed his wish for his youngest son to inherit his title, and Charles reportedly agreed to ensure this happened. READ MORE: Charles ‘wrangled’ as Kate steals front pages in royal events

The newspaper also reported that Buckingham Palace is now holding discussions over if Prince Edward will receive a Duke title. It’s been noted for years that King Charles wish to have a more progressive and modern monarchy, and wished to only have direct members in line to the throne focused on in order to cut down spending on the royal family. An insider to the royals said to the Mail on Sunday: “It shows you what the King is thinking. It’s about promoting those directly in line to the throne rather than those on the edges.” It was also reported that Prince Edward and Sophie are reportedly “relaxed” about titles, and it is currently unknown how they feel about the report.

