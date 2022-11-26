Putin grappling with deep-rooted struggle to recruit soldiers





Mr Ariev explained that the war in Ukraine has been exhausting both the Russian Army and the Ukrainian Army. The Ukrainian MP claimed that the most important thing for him was liberating all of the Russian-occupied territories step by step as he gave insight into Vladimir Putin’s struggle in recruiting new conscripts in Russia. He noted Russia struggled with severe issues in drafting additional troops as discontent grows against Putin.

Mr Ariev told Express.co.uk exclusively: "Well, this is a war which will exhaust both sides. "And for me, I see that Ukraine will be, step by step, liberating occupied territories, so, I think that this will be going on in a few months' time. "And you know that Putin is now trying to mobilise people in Russia but it is also a step-by-step proposal because people are not inspired to go to war against Ukraine. "They can watch it on TV sitting on a comfortable sofa but not take part in it.

Mr Ariev added: "They are completely not interested, so his army is not motivated. "But he will be thinking of ways to press Ukraine and compel it, especially before the G20 summit. "Which is taking place in the middle of December… Maybe the middle of November to compel Ukraine, and Western allies to give up. "But I think he will fail with that, and he underestimates the resilience of Ukrainians."

Despite ongoing reports of Russian troops absconding from battle and calling the Ukrainian hotline number in order to surrender, Putin has been trying to bolster his army in Ukraine by adding 300,000 troops. Putin's servicemen have been sent into battle with little food and outdated ineffective military equipment, with footage emerging of servicemen themselves raging at the Army for the lack of preparation. Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko told Talk TV: "Some of them are extremely too old and unfit for the service and unmotivated. Mr Prystaiko added: "So, these people they're coming to Ukrainian frontlines. And we have a couple of hundred of them already, it's not thousands yet, but hundreds.

He added: "Some of them were to get to Ukrainian captivity, they would call the special hotlines which we established to tell people you still can survive. "Just call this number, and you will be with us where you will be returned, don't get into the crimes don't kill anybody you will be ok, you will be safe." British army officer, Sir Simon Mayall told Times Radio that Russia's military strategy is failing. Sir Simon said: "There are quite a lot of Ukrainian troops to the east of the Dnieper river, but there is quite a lot of Russian firepower. Zelensky has been quite good at managing expectations throughout the war, I think he can see at a tactical and operational level that the momentum is in Ukraine's favour. "Things are falling apart very badly for the Russians. But we should not get too optimistic. We might get lucky, there might be a complete collapse of morale in the Russian forces, but we just need to manage expectations."

