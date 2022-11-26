Qatar police force fans with £3,000 crusader outfits to ‘strip naked’

Two England fans wearing crusader outfits were banned from the Khalifa International Stadium for Monday’s 6-2 win against Iran to start the 2022 World Cup campaign. And one has since come forward and accused Qatari officials of forcing them not just to remove the £3,000 gear but to strip completely naked before gaining entry.

Authorities in Qatar have started denying supporters draped in the popular fancy dress – complete with metal helmets, chainmail, swords and the St. George’s cross – entry into the country’s stadiums. The crusader history of rape, slaughter and occupation of Arab lands makes the attire heavily offensive in the Middle East.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has warned England fans that ‘knights or crusaders’ may not be found as amusing in Qatar as in previous World Cup host nations. And two males, who live in the Gulf state and helped build the stadiums for the winter tournament, found that out the hard way earlier this week.

FIFA confirmed they were rejected from the stadium in Doha due to being’ offensive to Muslims’, adding that ‘anti-discrimination colleagues asked fans to wear things inside out, or change dress’.

However, the duo has provided a different version of events to the Mail, claiming they were asked whether they were ‘here to kill Muslims’ before being victimised to ‘bullying and vindictive’ treatment by officers.

