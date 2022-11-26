Queen Camilla may ditch ‘flamboyant’ style ‘in line with new role’

This change, according to Paz Torralba, a beauty specialist at the head of The Beauty Conceptare, is key to keeping a Queen-appropriate style.

The beauty expert explained: “Camilla has always had very classic and conservative hair, but at the same time she has managed to make it timeless, which is very practical for a woman with a very busy schedule.

“With her last retouch of her bob, she has taken years off and her fun attitude has been enhanced because this cut rejuvenates and it looks good on everyone. In other words, it enhances the best of the face and is easy to maintain.”

The expert continued: “The case of Camilla is a true reflection that beauty is a matter of attitude. She has learnt how to make her way of seeing life, positive and relaxed, her most attractive attribute.

