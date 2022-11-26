Queen gave Meghan Markle remarkable royal welcome despite fears

The Queen welcomed Meghan Markle into the Royal Family despite concerns Prince Harry was “too in love”, a new biogaphy has revealed.

An extract from veteran broadcaster and royal confidant Gyles Brandreth’s book “Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait” published exclusively by the Mail on Sunday tells how the Monarch was delighted with the new addition to the Firm but with reportedly some observations about her grandson’s feelings.

It’s well-known Harry had a fondness for Her Majesty and vice-versa, the pair famously appeared playfully on screen together in 2016 in a promotional clip for the Invictus Games, incidentally the same year Harry and Meghan’s relationship was revealed.

Since 2016 Harry and Meghan have gone from being at the centre of royal life with their wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018 to retiring from royal duties altogether and moving to America.

There have been tell-all interviews with Oprah Winfrey, filming for a Netflix documentary, explosive Spotify podcast revelations and more is expected to come from Harry’s book ‘Spare’, currently free on Amazon.

Despite the couple seemingly becoming more distant, royal insider Gyles Brandreth writes the Queen maintained a genuine enthusiasm for Harry and Meghan throughout their tenure in and out of royal service, caring more for her grandson’s wellbeing than the ‘television nonsense’ of the Oprah interview.