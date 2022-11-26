Queen honoured with Windsor Castle’s Christmas decorations





Windsor Castle’s iconic Christmas trees have now been dotted around the estate and one has been decorated with red, purple and gold baubles, which were Queen Elizabeth’s racing colours. The late monarch was known for her love of horses and the sport, and her jockeys would wear purple with gold paint with red sleeves.

King Charles also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with her racing colours on Remembrance Day when he laid a wreath at the Cenotaph featuring ribbons of red, purple and gold. The tree dedicated to the Queen has been placed in the Crimson drawing room, one of the most ornate rooms and was regularly used by the former monarch for private events. On Thursday, the Royal Collection Trust showed a video of Windsor Castle being decorated for the season, as the royal residence is now ready to be opened to the public. People can now tour the castle from Thursday to Monday every week but will remain closed on Thursdays and Wednesdays. There will be many family activities at the castle in December, including craft activities and workshops which will explore Victorian Christmas traditions.

Another major Christmas decoration was the giant Nordmann fir tree that has been placed in St George’s Hall at Windsor castle. St Geroge’s Hall is where Prince Harry and Megan Markle first introduced their son Archie to the world in 2019. It took four members of staff two days to be able to fully decorate the tree due to its size. The massive 20-foot tree was originally grown nearby at Windsor Great Park before being taken to the castle. It has 3,000 twinkling lights as well as colourful baubles and features a carefully placed angle at the top. READ MORE: Leading US TV host mocks Harry and Meghan’s latest honour

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond has said this Christmas for the Royal Family will be “full of nostalgia and some good measure of sadness. “There’s going to be that empty place where the Queen sat. I presume Charles will sit there unless they choose to leave it empty.” The journalist added: “It will have all the usual traditions of a Sandringham gathering. The family will gather but they’ll be lacking their matriarch. “It’s always a sad time when you have your first Christmas without the main person. “Like every other family, they will get used to it but it’ll be slightly different.”

