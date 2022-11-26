Queen ‘suffered post-natal side effects’ after delivery of son





The late Queen suffered “post-natal side effects” following the birth of her third child, a new book has claimed. Biographer, broadcaster and friend of late Prince Philip Gyles Brandreth wrote in his upcoming book titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait the three eldest children of the late 96-year-old were delivered via the now-discredited method of “twilight sleep”.

According to one of the late monarch’s ladies-in-waiting, this form of childbirth created temporary issues for Elizabeth II. In an extract published by the Daily Mail, Mr Brandreth wrote: “After the birth of Prince Andrew, the Queen — according to one of her ladies-in-waiting — ­suffered ‘post-natal side effects’ because the baby had been born using the now-discredited method of ‘twilight sleep’. “‘Dammerschlaf’ was a form of childbirth ­pioneered in Germany in the early 20th century in which the adminstration of drugs (morphine and scopolamine) puts the patient into an amnesic state during labour. “The mother remains semi-conscious but apparently pain-free and has no subsequent recollection of the experience. The baby is delivered by forceps.”

During the four days of celebrations held during a long bank holiday weekend in June, the Queen made two balcony appearances and stepped out of Windsor Castle to light remotely the majestic Beacon located outside Buckingham Palace. To the delight of her great-grandchildren and the whole country, the late monarch also appeared on the screen during the Party at the Palace concert with an unannounced skit with Paddington Bear. The unlikely pair were filmed having tea at Buckingham Palace, with the Queen patiently putting up with Paddington's missteps before revealing to him she likes to carry a marmalade sandwich – his favourite – in her iconic handbag. The late Queen reportedly had "great fun" filming this video and was happy members of the filming crew and her staff kept the short film a secret until the night of the concert, Mr Brandreth wrote.

Her skit with Paddington left such a mark in the public’s mind the bear became one of the most popular tributes left by mourners following the death of the sovereign – alongside flowers and cards. Many of these Paddington bears were recently rehomed by Camilla, the Queen Consort. Earlier this week, the royal visited the Barnardo’s charity at Bow Nursery, carrying with her dozens of plushies. The consort of King Charles was accompanied by Paddington film stars Hugh Bonneville and Madeleine Harris as well as Karen Jankel, the daughter of the late author of the Paddington stories. A total of 1,000 bear toys were given by the Royal Family to Barnardo’s after being professionally cleaned.

