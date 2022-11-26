Queen’s heartbreak laid bare after she failed to get to Prince Philip

Prince Philip died before the Queen could get to him, a friend of the Royal Family has claimed in a new book about Her Majesty. The Duke of Edinburgh died in 2021, just months short of his 100th birthday, at Windsor Castle, where he and Queen Elizabeth had been living since the start of the Covid lockdown.

In an excerpt from his forthcoming book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, shared on Mail Online, Brandreth says the Duke of Edinburgh had been in a hospital bed in his dressing room at Windsor.

He added: That morning, he went to the bathroom, helped by a nurse.

“When he came back, he said he felt a little faint and wanted help getting back into bed.

“The nurse called the Duke’s valet and the Queen’s page, Paul Whybrew, for help – and he died before the Queen could be called.”

(More to follow)