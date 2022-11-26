Raducanu pays visit to LTA National Tennis Centre to motivate young players

Emma Raducanu took time out of her recovery schedule to spend some time with aspiring players at the UK national tennis centre.

Emma Raducanu paid a visit to the National Tennis Centre of the LTA where she spent some time with the high school girls of Sacred Heart. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) shared photos from the British star’s visit to the National Tennis Center on social media.

“SURPRISE! @EmmaRaducanu

dropped in on Sacred Heart High School’s session at the National Tennis

Centre ahead of the girls kick-starting their journey on the LTA Youth

Tennis Leaders programme,” wrote the LTA on Twitter.

Raducanu has been out of action since Ostrava where she suffered a wrist injury and she’s been working on recovering in time for the pre-season in the Persian Gulf. She’s set to return at the World Tennis League in Dubai on December 16th for a match against Jabeur.