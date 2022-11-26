Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda: Live updates, results, highlights | DAZN News Norway

For more than three years, both Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda have waited for the opportunity to challenge for a world title again and in a few moments, they will face each other for the vacant WBC super lightweight title.

In a scheduled 12-round bout in Carson, California, both fighters hope to not only take home the belt but also put on a night that will be a Fight of the Year candidate and stay in fans’ memories for a long time to come.

Prograis since losing to Josh Taylor feels that the boxing world has written him off and this will be the perfect opportunity to show that he is still one of the best 140 fighters of the moment.

“I feel like they forgot about me a little bit, but I’m going to show them how wrong they are. For me this is all destiny, my time has come. I’m going to be world champion again,” the fighter, who will move up to 27-1 with 23 KOs, told DAZN News in a exclusive interview.

In the other corner, across the ring, Chon Zepeda also sees this bout as the perfect opportunity to shine after two world championship failures. The Mexican contested the WBO crown against Terry Flanagan in 2015 and had to pull out of the fight due to a dislocated shoulder. Four years later he faced Jose Carlos Ramirez and lost with a controversial majority decision. So this will be his chance.

“For me, the third time is the charm. It’s the perfect opportunity. The third time’s the charm,” Chon said.

