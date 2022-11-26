Reports: Arizona State eyeing Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham as next head coach

Potential Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has worked at Oregon, Florida State and Auburn over the past four seasons. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham looks set to be the new coach at Arizona State.

According to multiple reports, the ASU graduate is in line to take over at his alma mater. Dillingham, 32, was the offensive coordinator at Florida State and Auburn before he moved to Oregon after Dan Lanning was hired ahead of the 2022 season.

Oregon’s offense was one of the best in the nation in 2022, especially when Bo Nix was healthy. The former Auburn quarterback had the best season of his career with 27 TD passes and just six interceptions. He also rushed for 513 yards and 14 touchdowns as Oregon won eight straight games before losing to Washington on Nov. 12.

The Ducks scored over 40 points per game in each of those eight wins after scoring just three points against Georgia in the opening game of the season.

Arizona State has been looking for a new coach since it fired Herm Edwards just three games into the 2022 season and tabbed Shaun Aguano as the team’s interim coach. Edwards was fired amidst an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations and after a home loss to Eastern Michigan.

Dillingham will have a rebuilding job on his hands at ASU. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 after losing to Arizona on Friday in the Territorial Cup and won just two conference games — though ASU did beat Washington in one of the upsets of the Pac-12 season.

Dillingham spent two seasons as Florida State’s offensive coordinator before he came to Oregon. He was hired by Mike Norvell at ASU after he was the coordinator at Auburn in 2019. Dillingham came to Auburn after he worked for Norvell at Memphis and was its offensive coordinator in 2018.