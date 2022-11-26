Revolution’s dupe for Charlotte Tilbury magic cream is reduced to £7





Black Friday has seen hundreds of retailers participate by dropping their prices across the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

For beauty lovers looking to save some money, Black Friday is a good time to pick up some bargains, with lots of deals on makeup, fragrance and grooming. Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream is one of the most popular skincare products, but the premium price tag is unaffordable for many. Revolution has a dupe which has already sold out three times this year and had a waiting list of 10,000 people, plus it’s currently in the sale. Shoppers can get the Revolution Pro Miracle Cream moisturiser for just £7 on the Debenhams website, saving 30 percent off the original price, which is already affordable. Buy: Revolution Pro Miracle Cream (£7)

The Revolution cream aims to hydrate and plump, for younger-looking skin, containing Niacimide to reduce dullness and Vitamin C to brighten skin. The supercharged cream also contains Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides and Camelina Oil and should be applied daily to the face and neck. Debenhams is also currently offering a code for free delivery, so customers can use code BLACKFRIDAY to save on postage. Although the discount is available during Black Friday weekend, it’s unclear how long the product will be reduced, so those who want to pick it up will need to be quick.

There are over a thousand reviews on the product, with some calling it ‘heaven’ Ermintrude said: ”This felt like a little bit of heaven. When I dot the cream on my face, I can smell the aroma at first it. was a shock as other products are scent free but I actually love it. When I have applied the cream my face feels moisturised and nourished. I would normally expect the product to feel heavy on my skin with this level or moisture but its not it settles into the skin nicely and leaves a glow to my skin.” Lucie L commented: ”Best face cream I’ve used. It soaks in quickly and makes my skin feel super soft, smooth and poreless.” Garfield1130 also added: ”Absolutely fantastic fast delivery, item is also amazing its a fast easy way to lift and firm the skin rather then having botox, leaves face glowing and firm.”

Like Loading...