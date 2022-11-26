Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio – Wrestling Inc.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio’s family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.

“Me and Dom Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun,” Ripley told the New York Post. “We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it.”

Ripley said the idea to pair her with Mysterio stemmed from her wearing one of Eddie Guerrero’s “I’m Your Papi” t-shirts during Dominik’s father Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary party on the July 25 episode of “Raw” while the Mysterios were feuding with Judgment Day. She said things gained momentum from that point forward, and having Dominik turn on Rey was later brought up.

“People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that you’re cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time,” Ripley said. “It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like they’re part of the moment.”

Ripley added that she couldn’t repeat some of the nasty things fans have said to her, but said that she was once asked by a fan at a house show if she could spit on them.