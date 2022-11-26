Robert Lewandowski fights back tears after scoring World Cup goal

Saudi had the chance to draw level at the end of the first half, after Krystian Bielik was adjudged to have tripped Saleh Al Shehri inside the box.

But the Juventus goalkeeper kept out Salem Al-Dawsari’s effort, before tipping Mohammed Al Burayk’s rebound over the bar to keep his side in the lead.

Poland were not awarded another penalty after Lewandowski’s miss against Mexico, but head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz backed his star man to step up once again if they were given one. “When it comes to the penalties, Robert is still number one,” he said. “As a striker of course he will make a decision whether he will shoot or pass it on to someone else. He feels ready to score for Poland.”