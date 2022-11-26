Royal Christmas traditions – Inside the three-day Sandringham event

Christmas will look very different this year for the Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, but it seems the late Sovereign’s son and heir King Charles will continue her tradition of hosting Christmas at Sandringham. Sandringham House is the monarch’s private residence in Norfolk, and the royals usually keep very busy there over the three main days of Christmas.
Christmas Eve
The Queen typically arrived at Sandringham by train, travelling to King’s Lynn Station to put the final touches on her family’s Christmas arrangements.
Christmas Eve would reportedly see the Queen and members of the Royal Family gather to enjoy drinks hand-poured by Prince Philip at around 7.30pm.
Prince William and Prince Harry would also play an annual game of Christmas Eve football with the staff at Sandringham when they were younger.
This year will mark Charles’ first Christmas Speech as monarch, and he will likely reflect on his late mother’s incredible 70-year reign in his message to the nation.
Boxing Day
Boxing Day starts with a delicious buffet breakfast for the royals, according to reports, followed by some time in the great outdoors.
The Royal Family are thought to take part in a pheasant shoot every Boxing Day, or they go for walks or horse-ride around the Sandringham Estate.
