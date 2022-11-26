Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia probably firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, says UK

Russia probably firing missiles stripped of nuclear warheads, says UK Russia’s stock of long-range missiles is so depleted that it is likely removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles and firing the unarmed rockets at Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence says. Its latest intelligence update says imagery has shown the wreckage of an AS-15 Kent cruise missile – apparently shot down – that was designed in the 1980s “exclusively as a nuclear delivery system”. The ministry tweeted: The warhead had probably been substituted for ballast. Although such an inert system will still produce some damage through the missile’s kinetic energy and any unspent fuel, it is unlikely to achieve reliable effects against intended targets. Russia almost certainly hopes such missiles will function as decoys and divert Ukrainian air defences. Whatever Russia’s intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia’s stock of long-range missiles. Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/htZ2ZsfvmF 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RZ6by8tN5p — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 26, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1596389927733927937″,”id”:”1596389927733927937″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”3f2b05c8-22db-4f9f-9492-7025233d0095″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:true,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1669446279000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.04 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1669446375000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.06 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1669446376000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.06 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.06″,”title”:”Russia probably firing missiles stripped of nuclear warheads, says UK”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 26 Nov 2022 02.22 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 26 Nov 2022 02.04 EST”},{“id”:”638178978f084a383e124708″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A building in Kherson after Russian bombing building in Kherson after Russian bombing","caption":"A building in Kherson after Russian shelling.","credit":"Photograph: Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium Ukrainian authorities are gradually restoring power, aided by the reconnection of the country’s four nuclear plants, but millions of people were still in the dark on Friday after the most devastating Russian air strikes of the war. Reuters reported President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to use energy sparingly. If there is electricity, this doesn’t mean you can turn on several powerful electrical appliances at once. Zelenskiy also said in his nightly video address that the 6 million people still without power was half as many as in the immediate aftermath of the Russian assault on Wednesday. The attacks caused the worst damage so far in the conflict, leaving millions of people with no light, water or heat even as temperatures fell below zero. The national power grid operator, Ukrenergo, said several hours earlier that 30% of electricity supplies were still out, and asked people to cut back on their energy use. It said in a statement on Telegram: Repairs crews are working around the clock. People at a restaurant lit with candles in Lviv, Ukraine, amid a power outage after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Russia probably firing missiles stripped of nuclear warheads, says UK Russia’s stock of long-range missiles is so depleted that it is likely removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles and firing the unarmed rockets at Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence says. Its latest intelligence update says imagery has shown the wreckage of an AS-15 Kent cruise missile – apparently shot down – that was designed in the 1980s “exclusively as a nuclear delivery system”. The ministry tweeted: The warhead had probably been substituted for ballast. Although such an inert system will still produce some damage through the missile’s kinetic energy and any unspent fuel, it is unlikely to achieve reliable effects against intended targets. Russia almost certainly hopes such missiles will function as decoys and divert Ukrainian air defences. Whatever Russia’s intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia’s stock of long-range missiles. Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/htZ2ZsfvmF 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RZ6by8tN5p — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 26, 2022

