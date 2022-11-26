Sadiq Khan’s pay-as-you-go London hammers drivers





Sadiq Khan’s pay-as-you-go London dream could include ‘Singpore-style’ toll roads making travel more of a nightmare for motorists. Drivers already suffering under the weight of the cost-of-living crisis, inflation, council and income tax rises could be forced to pay to drive almost anywhere in the capital.

Those not able to afford to switch to a lower emission or electric car will be stung with a £12.50 daily driving charge across the whole of London with the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez). Even people not living in London and simply dropping off loved ones at Heathrow will have to pay the Ulez charge, which when combined with the £5 existing airport drop-off tariff makes the trip cost £17.50.

Mr Khan told the Telegraph his office was “looking into” smart charging for some roads in the future. He told the paper: “The nearest comparator is Singapore. It has got a form of road pricing, but it’s not too clunky for London. “But what I want to do sometime in the future is for there to be technology that enables us to get rid of the congestion charge, get rid of the Ulez, and have a system whereby people are charged on a bespoke basis.” Sydney in Australia also uses a road charging system for some tunnels through the city which sends a signal to a box mounted inside the car that logs the charge. In the notoriously strict city of Singapore sensors mounted on gantries over main roads also track vehicles and issue fees electronically depending on the time of day the driver is passing. READ MORE: Putin orders mothers who oppose the war with Ukraine to be gagged

The expansion of the existing boundaries of Ulez comes into force next year on August 29 and will see hundreds of thousands of people fall into the charging zone encompassing Greater London. Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at the RAC, said the Ulez expansion would be “a hammer blow for desperate drivers and businesses already struggling with crippling fuel costs”. The Mayor of London has said he has a mandate for expanding Ulez despite 60 per cent of respondents to the public consultation opposing it – that figure rises to 70 percent for Greater London, and 80 percent for workers in the capital, the Telegraph reports. Ulez charges depend on vehicle nitrogen dioxide emissions and most petrol cars registered from 2006 onwards are exempt. However, diesel cars and vans often need to be under six years old for them to meet the necessary emission targets. Drivers can check the status of their vehicle by entering its registration number on TfL’s website. The charges only need to be paid if you drive your vehicle within the zone. Parked vehicles are not subject to any charges. DON’T MISS: Inside the Queen’s final moments before her death

Like Loading...