Saturday, November 26. Russia’s War On Ukraine: Daily News And Information From Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena pay tribute at a monument to victims of … [+] the Holodomor, Great Famine, which took place in the 1930’s and that killed millions, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

Dispatches from Ukraine. Day 276.

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues and the war rages on, reliable sources of information are critical. Forbes gathers information and provides updates on the situation.

By Polina Rasskazova

Holodomor Remembrance Day. On Memorial Day for Holodomor victims (artificial hunger in Ukraine created by Joseph Stalin’s government in 1032-33 which killed 3.5-6 millions of Ukrainians), Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the first international summit on the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine program, designed to help those countries suffering from hunger. Zelensky explained that the goal of the program is to save at least 5 million people from starvation. He said that at least 60 ships are planned to be sent from Ukrainian ports by the end of next spring under the Grain from Ukraine program. “Ukraine has already taken the first steps – sent the first ships. In the middle of November, 27,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia. Another vessel is being loaded today. Three more vessels are currently going to the ports of Ukraine for loading. They will deliver more than 80,000 tons of wheat to the countries that need it the most,” Zelenskyy said. He added that on the day of the project launch, 20 countries joined Grain From Ukraine, and invited other countries and socially responsible businesses to join this program.

The USA and Europe plan to provide assistance to restore Ukraine’s energy system. Due to the constant Russian shelling of the Ukrainian energy system, Ukrainians are forced to live in the intervals between power outages, without heat and hot water. Electricity producers currently cover about 75% of the electrical consumption needs of Ukrainians. Energy Minister German Galushchenko emphasized the urgent need for the energy sector of Ukraine to receive support from international partners. Partners from the US and Europe, in turn, assured the Minister of their full support and readiness to take appropriate measures to help the energy sector. During the telephone conversations, the parties also agreed on further communication to coordinate the next steps in support of Ukraine.

Since the de-occupation, Russia has killed 32 civilians in the Kherson region, reported the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko. “Many people are evacuating to seek refuge in calmer regions of the state. But many citizens remain in their homes. And we need to provide them with the maximum possible security,” said Klymenko. Over the past two days, law enforcement officers have opened 41 criminal proceedings on war crimes committed by the Russian army in the region. The army of the Russian Federation continues to bombard Kherson and its suburbs with artillery and rockets around the clock. The police report that Kherson, which Russian troops are shelling with mortars, rocket launchers and artillery, suffers the most from the daily mass attacks.

Russia plans to take 10,500 Ukrainian children to Russian territory, according to information from the Center of National Resistance. The Russian administration in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region reported that 15,000 children aged 2 to 17 were given thorough medical examinations. Russian doctors noted in the examination documents that 70% of these children “need special medical care.” In order to provide this help, Ukrainian children are sent to specialized rehabilitation facilities of the Russian Federation, then for a number of contrived reasons, the children’s return home is delayed in order to encourage the parents to come to the children, after which the families are forbidden to return to the territory of Ukraine.

Dnipro. Russian troops launched rocket attacks on several districts of the city. As a result of rocket attacks, 7 private houses were destroyed, numerous apartments were damaged as well. According to preliminary information from the State Emergency Service, 13 people were injured, including 1 child. One woman was pulled out from under the rubble of a house.

Donetsk region. The armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out an airstrike on a residential high-rise building in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar. As a result of the attack, the civilian house from the first to the fifth floor was destroyed by a direct hit. According to the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, three people were injured. “Not a day goes by without the Russians hitting civilians in the Donetsk region. It can fly anywhere and anytime. Staying in the region is dangerous!” he said.