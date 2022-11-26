Save 50% at the Amazon sale today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
The best Black Friday deals are still out there and we found one of our favorites at Amazon. Right now, you can get the 2021 Apple TV 4K for 50% off thanks to this epic post-Black Friday deal. At just $99.99, this is the lowest price Amazon has offered the Apple TV 4K in the last month.
If you’re an avid Apple user, the Apple TV 4K would make a great addition to your home. The device is sharp and well-designed, fast and pairs perfectly with other Apple gear. The 2021 Apple TV 4K is equipped with streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ which will be sure to keep you and yours busy during sick days, snow days and long weekends. Typically listed at $199, you can take scoop this last-minute Black Friday deal today and take home the device for $99.99.
In our professional opinion, one of the biggest reasons to get the Apple 4K TV is the ability to play back 4K and HDR (aka High Dynamic Range) video. This is an upgrade from HD (720p) and 4K (1080p) to a much larger 2160p resolution. Ready to bring your favorite shows to life? Shop this last-minute Black Friday deal today before it sells out!
