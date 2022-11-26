Save $50 On Logitech’s G Cloud Portable Console

Logitech’s new G Cloud portable gaming device is marked down to $300 (normally $350) as part of Amazon’s Black Friday gaming sale.

This tiny portable gaming console sports a 7-inch 60hz 1080p display, up to 12 hours of battery life, 1TB storage space, and only weighs 463g–figures that eclipse similar devices like Nintendo’s Switch lineup or Valve’s Steam Deck.

However, true to its name, The G Cloud is a cloud-only gaming device; it doesn’t run games natively on the hardware. Instead, the G Cloud is compatible with several major cloud streaming services, including Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Xbox cloud streaming via Game Pass Ultimate, and other streaming apps available from the Google Play Store.

The G Cloud also works as a remote play device, so you can stream games from your PlayStation, Xbox, or gaming PC over Wi-Fi, and it supports 2.4 and 5Ghz Wi-Fi for strong, stable internet connections necessary to maintain optimal visuals and performance while streaming games via a cloud service or an external device.

If you’re looking into other cloud gaming deals, be sure to check this discount on a Backbone controller for iOS, or this Microsoft store sale that includes tons of Xbox and PC games–some of which are even playable over the cloud. And don’t forget to keep tabs on our Black Friday 2022 deals coverage for all the best offers available today.