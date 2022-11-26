Scary Call of Duty Bug Temporarily Removes Battle Pass Tokens

A bug in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 temporarily removed players’ battle pass tokens. Fans were quick to find a fix for the issue though it did cause a lot of worry for those working their way through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s battle pass since its launch last week.





Like other online multiplayer shooters in recent years, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a battle pass, but with a few tweaks of its own. The most notable difference is that the battle pass is designed in a nonlinear fashion that gives players options on what to unlock first, a big departure from the traditional linear progression seen in games such as Splatoon 3. Players progress through the battle pass by spending battle tokens earned by playing the game, although there is also the option to buy tokens with Call of Duty Points for 150 points per token.

Battle pass tokens are a key factor in the progression of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so players were given quite a surprise when they were listed as having zero tokens despite having gained enough XP to have tokens. This was due to a bug that players are able to fix by either restarting the game or triggering a reconnect by exiting to the game’s main launcher screen. This is another entry on the list of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s bugs and optimization issues.

Season 1 of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 battle pass launched on November 16 alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While both titles experienced successful launches, the former has been littered with performance and optimization issues, many of which were present from the earliest days of the game’s public beta. Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received an update that addressed some of these problems, bugs continue to be found by a vocal and critical player base.

Battles passes have become a staple of online multiplayer experiences in gaming ever since it was popularized by Fortnite in 2017. Its rise in popularity as a form of progression was similar to how loot boxes became pervasive in gaming after the success of Overwatch, though that series would go on to embrace the battle pass in Overwatch 2. Call of Duty would implement the battle pass into its multiplayer in the 2019 entry Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and has accordingly evolved and adapted its battle pass with that game’s sequel, showing that the idea of the battle pass is not set in stone and will likely take different forms over time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

