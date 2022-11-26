Snake Island defenders ‘freed in prison swap’ – latest

Vladimir Putin says he speaks to soldiers in Ukraine on the phone

Ukrainians who defended Mariupol and the Snake Island outpost now symbolic of Kyiv’s resistance against Russia are among scores freed in prisoner swaps this week, an aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Nine Russians and 12 Ukrainians were freed on Saturday – bringing the total number of prisoners returned to Kyiv this week to 98, according to officials.

Power was also restored to some six million people in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said, after after all of the nation’s four nuclear power plants were taken off-grid for the first time ever, in the midst of a sustained Russian assault on energy infrastructure.

The plants have now been reconncted, according to the UN. However, six million Ukrainians remain without power, Mr Zelensky said.

Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Kherson – territory they lost to Ukraine two weeks ago – and 15 people are alleged to have been killed there in the past six days.