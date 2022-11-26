Snake Island defenders ‘freed in prison swap’ – latest

Vladimir Putin says he speaks to soldiers in Ukraine on the phone
Ukrainians who defended Mariupol and the Snake Island outpost now symbolic of Kyiv’s resistance against Russia are among scores freed in prisoner swaps this week, an aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Nine Russians and 12 Ukrainians were freed on Saturday – bringing the total number of prisoners returned to Kyiv this week to 98, according to officials.
Power was also restored to some six million people in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said, after after all of the nation’s four nuclear power plants were taken off-grid for the first time ever, in the midst of a sustained Russian assault on energy infrastructure.
The plants have now been reconncted, according to the UN. However, six million Ukrainians remain without power, Mr Zelensky said.
Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Kherson – territory they lost to Ukraine two weeks ago – and 15 people are alleged to have been killed there in the past six days.
Russian foreign ministry ‘shocked’ by death of Belarusian foreign minister
A spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry has said they are “shocked” by the sudden death of Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei at the age of 64.
“We are shocked by the reports of the death of the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Makei,” Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram, adding: “Official condolences will be published soon.”
No official explanation in Belarus has yet been given for his death. Earlier this week, Mr Makei had attended a conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Yerevan, and was due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday.
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 16:52
Macron announces €6m for Ukraine grain scheme
In his video speech to the “Grain from Ukraine” summit in Kyiv, Emmanuel Macron announced a contribution of €6m for the transport and distribution by the World Food Programme of Ukrainian grain to Yemen and Sudan.
“The most vulnerable countries must not pay the price of a war they did not want. France, like Ukraine and all of our partners has decided to make the choice, as it will always, to show solidarity through action,” the French president said.
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 16:25
Ukraine must win war or ‘whole of Europe is lost’, warns Polish PM
During a visit to Kyiv, Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has warned that “in the war unleashed by Russia there can only be one result – either Ukraine wins or the whole of Europe is lost”.
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 16:01
Snake Island, Mariupol defenders among nearly 100 Ukrainians freed in prisoner swap
Ukrainians who defended Mariupol and the Snake Island outpost now heavily imbued with the symbolism of Kyiv’s resistance against Moscow’s forces are among those freed in the latest prisoner swap, the chief of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office has said.
“Another exchange of prisoners. We managed to free 12 of our people. The soldiers who defended, in particular, Mariupol, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the Snake Island are going home,” said Andriy Yermak.
“Over the last week, we managed to return 98 Ukrainians. We are working on the release of all our people. Thank you for the work of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.”
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 15:33
Grain scheme shows global food security ‘not just empty words’ for Kyiv, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative shows that global food security is “not just empty words” for Kyiv, as he hosted a summit in the capital to promote the scheme – aimed at exporting food to nations most vulnerable to famine and drought.
Kyiv has raised around $150m from more than 20 countries and the European Union to export grain to countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen, Mr Zelensky said.
“We plan to send at least 60 vessels from Ukrainian ports to countries that most face the threat of famine and drought,” the Ukrainian president told the summit, which was attended by the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania and the president of Hungary, while Germany and France’s presidents and the head of the European Commission delivered speeches by video.
“This will be one of the biggest contributions to global stability – a real and very necessary step,” he said.
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 15:11
Belarusian foreign minister dies aged 64, state news reports
Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei – a close ally of president Alexander Lukashenko – has died at the age of 64, state news agency Belta reports.
No cause of death was stated.
Prior to taking that role in 2012, Mr Makei was Mr Lukashenko’s chief of staff. During his tenure, Belarus came under repeated criticism for an increasingly harsh suppression of the opposition, for dubious elections and for allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine.
In September, he defended Belarus’ position to the United Nations security council, saying: “Belarus is referred to as an ‘accomplice of the aggressor’ or even a party to the conflict.
“We have said and continue to say: Belarus has never advocated the war. But we are not traitors either. We have allied commitments, and we are strictly following and will follow the spirit and letter of international treaties to which we are parties.”
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 14:43
Zelensky urged residents to use power sparingly
Most of the millions recently disconnected from Ukraine’s energy grid are living in the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk, according to Volodymyr Zelensky.
In his nightly address, the Ukrainian president urged citizens to consume electricity sparingly in all regions, adding: “If you don’t have a power outage, it doesn’t mean the problem is over. Please, if you have electricity, this does not mean that you can turn on several powerful electrical appliances at once.
“Spiked power draws are recorded every evening, which cause an increase in emergency blackouts. Now, as before, it is necessary to save energy.”
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 14:11
Belgium PM makes first visit to Ukraine
Alexander De Croo is visiting Kyiv for the first time as Belgium’s prime minister, as Volodymyr Zelensky hosts a summit on food security.
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 13:38
Nine Russians released in prisoner exchange, says Moscow
Nine Russian prisoners of war have been released as part of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, Moscow’s defence ministry has said.
“As a result of the negotiation process, nine Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the ministry said in a statement reported by Russian news agencies.
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 13:12
Zelensky hosts food security summit in Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelensky is hosting an international summit in Kyiv today to discuss food security and agricultural exports with the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania and the president of Hungary.
The Ukrainian president opened the summit by speaking at a panel flanked by his chief of staff and prime minister.
French president Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also delivered speeches shown by video.
Andy Gregory26 November 2022 12:46
Source link