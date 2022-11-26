South Florida 100: The holiday season is here — watch your wallet

Eric Poms, CEO, Orange Bowl Committee

Last week: With college football’s postseason “Selection Day” on the horizon on Sunday, Dec. 4, the College Football Playoff and the entire Bowl Season picture is growing more intense by the week. Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the top ten include Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, LSU, USC, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and Tennessee. The 89th Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, will feature the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Champion (or the highest-ranked ACC team if the champion is in the playoff), against a top opponent from the Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame.

Looking ahead: The AvMed Orange Bowl 5K presented by Celebrity Cruises is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach. Runners and walkers alike can register today at orangebowl.org for the scenic 3.1-mile course with views of South Beach as we get ready for the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl. Participants are encouraged to sport their favorite college colors during the race, and people can also get into the holiday spirit of giving by bringing new, unwrapped toys to donate to kids of Camillus House. Last year, more than 1,000 toys were donated for the program’s youth and $10,000 was raised.