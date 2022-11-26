Southgate asked about England being booed off by fans after USA draw

Captain Harry Kane admitted that the Three Lions were some way short of their best but put their under-par display down to facing a “tough team” in the USA.

“It wasn’t our best performance for sure, had some good spells with the ball, got in some good positions but didn’t quite have the final product. Great clean sheet puts us in a great position.

“Being clinical, the complete contrast to the Iran game, we took our chances really well. Today we had two or three good opportunities but didn’t manage to put them away, overall we’re playing a tough team, move on.

England are on the verge of qualifying from Group B after Wales lost 2-0 against Iran earlier on Friday, meaning Southgate’s men now only need to avoid a four-goal defeat at the hands of their British neighbours on Tuesday.