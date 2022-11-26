Squid Game season 2 premiere date: What Netflix needs to answer

We have a hard time imagining that we need to come on here and mention why Squid Game is important to Netflix. We are speaking here about not only one of their most-popular shows, but one of the most important shows in all TV! There is a reason why the streaming service has been careful in marketing it so far and keeping their cards close to the vest. They don’t want to spoil anything before they have to, and they also have the luxury of patience … something that a lot of other big players within this space admittedly do not have.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and get to the next key order of business here: Trying to figure out what Netflix actually needs to tell us as we get closer to this all-important return.

Do the powers-that-be need to say anything about the story? Probably not in terms of specific terms, given that the first season was a lot about the element of surprise. We don’t think the plot needs to be altogether shared, with one key distinction: We do need to know more about what makes this season stand out from what we saw the first go-around.

In some ways, it would probably be easy for Squid Game to repeat what it did the first time around. Also, they’d probably make a significant amount of money doing that. The truth here, however, is that them doing that would not be creatively fulfilling, and nor would it be doing anything to better set the stage for the future. We tend to think the folks at Netflix will go beyond this in some way, but the question is how.

Hopefully, they will set the stage for this season’s originality and necessity when we get closer to an eventual 2024 premiere. Remember that there is no sign that Netflix is rushing this; it could easily be later in 2024 than in the early going.

