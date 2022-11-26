Starc: I have a pretty good relationship with Langer

Langer on the Back Chat podcast attacked anonymous “cowards” who leaked against him and believed some players were not transparent over their feedback.
There was intrigue over how Starc would handle the expected probing over the saga in the first official press conference ahead of the Optus Stadium Test. And in what might be a sign of a detente, he dead-batted the controversy, claiming he hadn’t listened to the interview.
“I have a pretty good relationship with Langer,” Starc told reporters on Saturday. “We exchanged text messages post the (T20) World Cup. I’m pretty comfortable with my relationship with JL.”
Starc said the team did not specifically address the issue ahead of their three-hour training session at the WACA’s nets and on the ground’s grassy main wicket.
“Was mentioned that there could be some noise around it obviously being in the west and with JL having a commentary spot,” he said.
“We’re comfortable…spend a lot of time together as a three format group. It’s all preparation for this Test match. Not too much is going to distract us.
“I’m sure we’ll see (Langer) at the ground and throughout the summer.”
The West Australian fans are likely to back their favourite son in the first Test match in Perth since December 2019 due to the state’s strict Covid-19 measures.
“Always had great crowds in Perth,” Starc said. “There’s been a lot of talk about not having Test cricket over here for a long time. Hopefully the public can support that. Show us what Test cricket means to them.”
“(Adelaide and Perth are) good contests between bat and ball,” said Starc, who has taken 287 Test wickets. “(In Perth) you’re rewarded for good shots and likewise rewarded for good bowling.
“Definitely not taking any teams lightly. We know what the West Indies can serve up at their best,” he said as Australia returns to Test cricket since their tour of Sri Lanka in June and July. “It’s a good chance to kick-start our summer of Test cricket and hopefully some exciting cricket will be played.”
Source link