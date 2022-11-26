State pension to increase but many missing out on extra £3,300

Many pensioners were relieved to find out the state pension triple lock will return next year. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the Commons he would deliver on the pledge to uprate the state pension – with a bumper boost being delivered in 2023.

He said: “The state pension will increase in line with inflation, an £870 increase, representing the biggest ever increase in the state pension.

“To millions of pensioners, I say, now and always, this Government is on your side.”

It means the full new state pension will rise from £185.15 to £203.85 next year.

Some may get less than this if they were contracted out before April 6, 2016.

