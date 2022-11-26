Strictly’s Ellie Taylor dealt devastating blow hours before live show

As the competition begins to draw to an end and with the final just weeks away, the Strictly Come Dancing stars are beginning to feel the pressure. Putting on their best performance this weekend is comedian Ellie Taylor and partner Johannes Radebe as they’ve been dealt a pretty hefty blow as bookmakers reveal she is the favourite to be eliminated next.

Tonight, Ellie and Johannes will be performing the Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison, after a stunning performance at Blackpool last weekend.

However, if she doesn’t impress the judges and the public tonight, she could be at risk of being eliminated from the competition.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes has revealed her odds of being the next star to leave stand at 4/6, with Molly Rainford following closely behind at 11/4.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “We’re firmly into the business end of this year’s Strictly, and the latest odds suggest Ellie Taylor looks set to miss out on a place in the final five

