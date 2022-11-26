Strictly’s Will Mellor ‘to face Strictly dance-off’ as data emerges

“It’s my mum’s favourite show, I bought her to Blackpool, my nan bless her was always watching over me on this journey,” he continued.

“But more importantly this show has changed my life in the sense it’s given me confidence, a new found family, every dancer, everyone in hair and make-up, costume.

“The judges, it’s been amazing to dance in front of you every week, I genuinely mean that. But this girl here, I have been blessed with the best, she is what Strictly is about and she’s changed my life, I have no doubt she will be in in my life forever.”

Dianne added: “You have been an absolute joy to work with, when I say that, you have come in every single session with the biggest smile on your face and it lights up this whole ballroom. You are such a talent, you really are and you should feel so proud, I am so proud of you, your family are so proud and your nan is so proud of you. Thank you so much for everything.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 7.15pm.