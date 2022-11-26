Szczesny makes unreal double penalty save for Poland vs Saudi Arabia

However, Nevin was far from convinced the penalty should have been awarded in the first place. He feels referee Wilton Sampaio should have stayed with his initial decision.

Nevin said: “That is disgraceful. There are seven or eight angles that show there was no touch – but one of them makes it look worse than it is.

“That’s soft. That’s mega-soft. He’s dragged his left foot back to try to get contact. The referee’s looked at it from the weirdest angle they could find.

“It’s as if the VAR tried to give it. Saudi Arabia have deserved a break for the way they’ve played, though.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here