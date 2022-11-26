Categories
Take Your Pills: Xanax – A Netflix Documentary – Nov 30 – Martin Cid Magazine


Take Your Pills: Xanax is a documentary directed by Blair Foster about one of the most popular anti-anxiety medication: Xanax.

A cure for some and a curse for others, widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication is examined by patients and experts in this revealing documentary.

Release Date

November 30, 2022

Where to Watch Take Your Pills: Xanax

Netflix

