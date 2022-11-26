Taking a trip for Thanksgiving? What you’ll find on Florida roads and at gas stations

Thanksgiving travel in Florida will be more expensive because gas prices are rising. Miami Herald File

Ready to hit the road for the holiday?

A lot of us will do that this week, leading up to Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

And we’ll be paying for it.

Not only is a turkey meal more expensive this year, gas prices are up as well, despite falling 10 cents as of Nov. 21 over the previous week.

In Florida, October brought a gas-tax holiday that saved us 25 cents a gallon. With the gas tax back and market forces driving the rest of the increase, expect to pay more at the pump than last holiday season to get where you’re going for Thanksgiving.

With pandemic fears fading, we are gathering more. So how many of us will be on the highways? How high will gas be as Thanksgiving travel begins? And what can you do to avoid peak travel times and the most expensive stations?

Good questions. Let’s take a look:

Gas prices

Gas prices have ticked up just as you are planning your trip. And AAA says they might even set a record for Thanksgiving travel. GasBuddy, a fuel tracker that surveys stations, forecasts the average price to be nearly 30 cents more a gallon than last Thanksgiving.

Will that keep you home? Not likely. But it’s good to know the average prices, and where to find cheaper gas.

Pump prices could set a new record for the holiday stretch. In Florida, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was in 2013, at $3.46 a gallon, AAA says. Last year, it was $3.35.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Mark Jenkins, an AAA spokesman.

What to know about the gas numbers:

▪ Gas prices in Florida were up 10 cents as of Nov. 15 from the week before, rising from $3.46 to $3.56 a gallon, according to AAA. But they dropped 10 cents Nov. 21 from the previous week, to average $3.46 again, according to AAA.

▪ Miami-area gas prices decreased 6.8 cents as of Nov. 21 from the previous week, to average $3.49 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest station in Miami was $2.99 and the the most expensive $4.69.

▪ Most expensive in Florida: Boca Raton-West Palm Beach, Gainesville, Naples.

▪ Least expensive in Florida: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, Panama City.

Tips to save money

Looking to save money on the road? Here is some advice:

▪ Shop around for the best gas price. A station a few blocks away can save you a few cents a gallon, maybe more. Gas stations around major highways and in tourist areas can be more expensive.

▪ We know you’re hungry and eager to see your relatives, but slow down. Speeding, jack-rabbit starts and sharp braking can cost you in the fuel-use department.

▪ If you’re leaving Florida, take note that some states have cheaper or more expensive gas based on taxes.

Travel times

The AAA estimates that 2.9 million of us in Florida will hit the road for a holiday trip of at least 50 miles, the most since 2005. And you know what that means? Traffic, of course.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, the auto club that tracks travel and sells roadside service memberships. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays.

Although many people do get a head start, with South Florida schools off for Thanksgiving week, plenty of us will leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and return the Sunday after.

So AAA has some advice on when to avoid the peak rush. Traffic is generally lighter on Thanksgiving Day because you are probably at your destination already, stuffing your face with turkey and watching football.

Here’s what the best and worst timing looks like on the road:

Worst times to travel

Nov. 23 – 11 am. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 25 – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 26 – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 27 – 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

Best times to travel

Nov. 23 – Before 8 a.m., After 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) – Before 11 a.m., After 6 p.m.

Nov. 25 – Before 11 a.m., After 8 p.m.

Nov. 26 – Before 2 p.m., After 8 p.m.

Nov. 27 – Before 11 a.m., After 8 p.m.

A final word about driving

And here’s something to remember: If you think driving, traffic and gas prices are a hassle, you may feel lucky that you’re not flying. Because we know what airports and planes feel like during holiday travel.

This story was originally published November 17, 2022 8:34 AM.

