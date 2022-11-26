Tallest Tennis Players | Ivo Karlovic & Reilly Opelka Tallest With Almost 7 feet Height

When we think about the tallest players we usually think of players from other sports like Basketball and Volley Ball but tennis has also come to join this list that has some very tall players. So Let’s check out the famous tallest tennis players in history.

Ivo Karlovic – 6 feet 11 inches| Number one on the list is Croatian Giant Ivo Karlovic who tops the list of tallest tennis players standing at 6 feet 11 inches. Along with this, he has various records because of his height, one of them he has served a record 13,552 aces over his career with capturing 8 titles in his career.

Reilly Opelka – 6 feet 11 inches| Number second on the list is Reilly Opelka who has a joint record with Ivo Karlovic. The 22 years skipper from the united state has also had a big height of 6 feet 11 inches. He is definitely a player who can be competing for slams as part of the NextGen.

John Isner – 6 feet 10 inches| Nobody will be surprised to see the name of john Isner on this list. At 6 feet 10 inches, He has also won 15 titles over the course of his career and has reached a career-high ranking of world no. 8.

Jerzy Janowicz – 6 feet 8 inches| Like all other tall guys, Jerzy Janowicz stands at the height of 6 feet 10 inches. Along with this record, he became the highest-ranked Polish player and was awarded the Gold Cross of Merit for his achievements on the tennis court.

Kevin Anderson – 6 feet 8 inches| On this list, we have never forgotten to add the South African giant Kevin Anderson. He has set many records with regards to his height that stands over 6 feet 10 inches. By reaching, the 2017 US Open final he became the tallest finalist in Grand Slam history.

Dick Norman – 6 feet 8 inches| We have another giant standing on the list is Dick Norman who stands over the height of 6 feet 8 inches. He attained a great deal of popularity due to his height and his long career.

Chris Guccione – 6 feet 7 inches| Chris Guccione is a giant from Australia whose height crosses over 6 feet 11 inches. Along with this record, he has an excellent serve and volley skills that make him a good player in a doubles format. Still, he has won 5 ATP titles in doubles and has reached a career-high ranking of world no. 38.

Sam Querrey – 6 feet 6 inches| Sam Querrey is also on this list. He has an extremely big server due to his height that crosses over 6 feet 6 inches. if we talk about his career record so he has won 10 titles in single and 5 in doubles by reaching the highest career ranking at no 11.

Marin Cilic – 6 feet 6 inches| Another Croatian giant comes on this list who has won a hefty load of titles due to his height. With having 6 feet 6 inches in height, he has won 18 titles in his career which includes the 2014 US Open.

Juan Martin Del Potro – 6 feet 6 inches| Up next on the list is Juan Martin who ties the list with Marin Cilic and Sam Querrey by his height. By his tallest height, he was able to beat Roger Federer in the US Open 2009.

Daniil Medvedev – 6 feet 6 inches : With the help of his 6 feet 6 inches height. Daniil came into the limelight with his unbreachable defense. That’s why he considered one of the most successful tennis players in the world.